Pak-Afghan border remains closed as talks fail again

Islamabad, March 19: The Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan remained closed as the second round of ceasefire talks between designated religious, political, and tribal elders from both sides could not yield a breakthrough. The border was all set to open on Tuesday after almost a month of closure due to escalating tensions between the two nations over the construction of facilities by Afghan forces around the disputed border, according to media reports.

Following the talks between both sides, it was decided to open the Torkham trade route, which was closed on February 21, for all types of movement. The situation in the Torkham border escalated on March 4 when talks for reopening the crossing failed, leading to an exchange of fire between Pakistani security forces and the Afghan Taliban fighters. The violent clashes have resulted in the death of many armed forces personnel and civilians near the border.

Meanwhile, the border security officials from both sides were scheduled to meet on Wednesday morning to discuss and make the final decision regarding the reopening of the border. Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, the head of the Pakistani delegation, said that the Afghan team during the meeting had requested time to seek final approval from higher authorities in Kabul. However, no final decision had been conveyed. "We are still waiting for the Afghans to contact us, which has caused a delay in reopening the Torkham border," Kazmi told the country's leading daily, The Express Tribune.

The prolonged closure has caused significant financial losses for traders on both sides. The Pakistani officials stated that all sorts of trade, including the transit trade, remained halted during the 24-day closure of the border. The cumulative losses to the national kitty because of the closure amounted to $72 million. "Hundreds of cargo trucks are stuck here, including transit goods. Some of these items have already perished, causing financial losses for traders. The governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan must find a solution to this problem," Mohammad Gul, a driver on the Torkham route, told leading Afghan media outlet TOLOnews.

Torkham, one of the most important crossings between Afghanistan and Pakistan, handles the largest volume of trade and movement between the two countries. The conflict has inflicted a massive blow to the traders on both sides of the border, who have lost millions of dollars. Hundreds of travellers and patients, along with thousands of freight trucks, remain stranded on both sides of the Torkham crossing due to the standoff.