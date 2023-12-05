Oxford University Press names 'Rizz' as Word of the Year 2023: A Gen Z linguistic phenomenon

Guwahati, Dec 5: The Oxford University Press designated the term "rizz" as the word of the year 2023, particularly resonating with Generation Z. This term has gained substantial traction online, amassing billions of hashtag views across various social media platforms.

As defined by the Oxford University Press (OUP), the term refers to style, charm, or attractiveness and the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner. The term is thought to be a shortened form of the word "charisma."

Among eight shortlisted words reflecting the mood and preoccupations of 2023, "rizz" emerged triumphant following a public vote, leading to the final decision made by Oxford lexicographers.

The competing terms included "Swiftie," denoting an enthusiastic fan of Taylor Swift; "beige flag," describing a trait lacking distinct positive or negative qualities; and “situationship,” which is defined as a romantic or sexual relationship that is “not considered to be formal or established."

“Our language experts chose rizz as an interesting example of how language can be formed, shaped, and shared within communities, before being picked up more widely in society. It speaks to how younger generations now have spaces, online or otherwise, to own and define the language they use. From activism to dating and wider culture, as Gen Z comes to have more impact on society, differences in perspectives and lifestyle play out in language, too,” the OUP said in a post.



