Over 60 Indians rescued from Myanmar cyber slavery racket

Guwahati, April 12: The cyber wing of Maharashtra Police has successfully rescued more than 60 Indian nationals who were victims of a horrifying cyber slavery racket operating out of Myanmar. The victims, lured with the promise of lucrative overseas jobs, were instead tortured and coerced into executing cyber frauds from guarded compounds controlled by armed rebel groups.

Termed as one of the biggest operations undertaken by Maharashtra Cyber in such cases, the rescue mission was carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the case.

Cyber slavery is an emerging form of human exploitation, where victims are first deceived through online job offers and then trafficked and forced into performing large-scale cyber scams. In this case, the traffickers contacted the victims through social media platforms and offered them high-paying roles in Thailand and other East Asian nations.

The agents managed the travel arrangements, including passports and flight tickets, and sent the victims to Thailand on tourist visas. Once there, the victims were illegally transported to Myanmar by boat, crossing rivers to reach rebel-controlled zones like Miawadi. Armed guards, some wielding AK-47s, oversaw the operations at these locations.

Victims were forced to participate in cyber crimes such as digital arrest scams and fake investment schemes. They were subjected to brutal physical torture — in some cases, their nails were pulled out, and threats of organ removal were made. Passports were confiscated to restrict escape.

“The accused include facilitators who helped the victims travel to Myanmar under the guise of job opportunities,” said Additional Director General of Police (Maharashtra Cyber), Yashasvi Yadav.

The five arrested agents include professional actor Manish Grey alias Maddy, Taisan alias Aaditya Ravi Chandran, Rupnarayan Ramdhar Gupta, Jensi Rani D, and Talaniti Nulaxi, a Chinese-Kazakhstani national. Talaniti was reportedly planning to establish a cybercrime unit in India.

Grey, a known face in web series and television, allegedly played a key role in recruiting job-seekers and facilitating their trafficking. Four of the accused were arrested by Goa Police, while Maharashtra Police arrested the main accused in Mumbai.

One of the victims, Satish, shared his ordeal: “I was promised a restaurant manager’s job in Thailand. After landing there, I was taken to the Myanmar border and sold for $5,000. Our passports were seized, and we were beaten and forced into scams.”

Another victim, Monukumar Sharma from Naigaon (Palghar district), recounted the humiliation: “Even sitting with crossed legs was penalised. Half our salary was deducted for minor actions. If anyone resisted, they were beaten.”

Authorities have stated that some victims might also be named as accused if found complicit in cyber frauds. However, the focus remains on dismantling the network of fraudulent job agencies and bringing the masterminds to justice. Investigations are ongoing.