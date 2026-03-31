Over 5.72 L Indians return from West Asia region since Feb 28 amid airspace curbs

Guwahati, March 31: Over 5.72 lakh passengers have returned to India from the West Asia region since February 28, as authorities continue to manage travel disruptions caused by widespread airspace restrictions.

With Qatar’s airspace partially reopening, 8–10 non-scheduled commercial flights are expected to operate to India on Tuesday.

In the UAE, around 85 flights are scheduled through the day, while flights from Oman and Saudi Arabia continue under controlled conditions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

However, airspaces in Kuwait and Bahrain remain closed. Special non-scheduled flights are being operated from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to facilitate passenger movement to India.

To navigate regional restrictions, Indian nationals are being rerouted through multiple transit points. Travel from Iran is being facilitated via Armenia and Azerbaijan; from Israel through Egypt and Jordan; and from Iraq through Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

The MEA said it is maintaining regular contact with the Indian community across the region, issuing advisories and extending assistance to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways confirmed that all Indian seafarers in the region are safe, with no incidents reported in the past 24 hours. Currently, 18 Indian-flagged vessels with 485 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf.

Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) has facilitated the safe return of over 959 Indian seafarers so far, including nine in the last 24 hours. Port operations across India continue to function smoothly, with no congestion reported, authorities added.

With inputs from news agencies