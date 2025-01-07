Over 50 dead as powerful earthquake rattles Nepal-China border; tremors felt in India

Guwahati, Jan 7: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 struck western China near Nepal on Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

According to recent reports, at least 53 people lost their lives, while 62 others sustained injuries.

The seismic event sent shockwaves through the region, with tremors felt as far as northern India.

Shockwaves rippled through parts of Delhi-NCR, Bihar, and Sikkim reporting the unsettling vibrations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Patna confirmed seismic activity in Bihar, including in the state’s capital.

In Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, people fled their homes in panic as tremors jolted the city early in the morning.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) pinpointed the epicentre of the quake in the Tibet region, at a shallow depth of approximately 10 kilometres (6 miles).

Located 380 kilometres from Tibet’s capital Lhasa, the region’s rugged terrain and high altitude—averaging 4,200 metres (13,800 feet)—complicated rescue and relief efforts.

While the USGS measured the quake at 7.1 magnitude, China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported it at 6.8 magnitude.

Adding to the region’s distress, two significant aftershocks followed the main earthquake later in the morning.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) recorded the first aftershock, a magnitude 4.7 quake, at 7:02 am IST, with its epicentre at latitude 28.60°N and longitude 87.68°E, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Five minutes later, at 7:07 am IST, a magnitude 4.9 tremor struck at a depth of 30 kilometres, with its epicentre at latitude 28.68°N and longitude 87.54°E.

The sparsely populated area within a 5-kilometre radius of the epicentre, as reported by CCTV, faces significant challenges in receiving aid due to its remote location.

Currently, rescue teams are working tirelessly to search for survivors and provide aid.

This is a developing story and more updates are awaited.