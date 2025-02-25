Over 454,000 Gazan children vaccinated against polio in 2 days: UNRWA

Gaza, Feb 25: The UN agency for Palestine refugees said that it has vaccinated more than 454,000 children against poliovirus in the Gaza Strip over the past two days. "The large-scale campaign aims to protect children from the dangers of the disease amid ongoing humanitarian challenges in the region," the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said in a press statement. UNRWA emphasised its commitment to safeguarding children's health and strengthening their immunity.

It noted that its medical teams worked round-the-clock in coordination with local and international health authorities to ensure the vaccines reach all targeted children. Highlighting the importance of immunisation in preventing epidemics, UNRWA urged families to continue cooperating with health teams to ensure every child receives the necessary vaccines. The campaign is part of the agency's broader health programme, which provides primary and preventive medical care to Palestinian refugees in Gaza and other operational areas.

Despite Israel's recent ban on its activities in the Palestinian territories, UNRWA continues to deliver humanitarian services to Gaza residents. Adnan Abu Hasna, UNRWA's media advisor, reaffirmed the agency's determination to carry out its mission despite challenges. Abu Hasna described UNRWA as the lifeline for Palestinians, which plays a crucial role in delivering essential services to refugees. In October 2024, the Israeli Parliament passed two laws, one banning UNRWA's operations in the country, as well as in war-ravaged Gaza, and the other prohibiting any official contact between Israeli authorities and the agency. These laws took effect in late January 2025, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the WHO, Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that largely affects children under 5 years of age. The virus is transmitted by person-to-person spread mainly through the faecal-oral route or, less frequently, by a common vehicle (e.g. contaminated water or food) and multiplies in the intestine, from where it can invade the nervous system and cause paralysis.