International

Over 4 kg drugs seized in Singapore

By IANS

Singapore, July 18: Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested a 25-year-old foreign suspect and seized 4.15 kg of "Ice" in a recent operation, according to a statement published on Thursday.

Following an intelligence exchange with the Hong Kong Police Force, CNB officers arrested the suspect on Tuesday and found the drugs concealed within the base structure of two ornamental lion figurines, Xinhua news agency reported.

The seized "Ice" is estimated to be worth about 500,000 Singapore dollars ( $373,000), said the statement. Investigations are underway.

Further details are awaited.

IANS


