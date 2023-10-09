Over 1,100 killed in Israel-Hamas war

Guwahati, Oct 9: The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has escalated into one of the deadliest offensives against Israel since the 1973 war.

The violence, which erupted in early May, has resulted in an alarming death toll, widespread destruction, and intense global concern. This blog aims to provide you with the latest updates on the conflict.

As of this morning, at least 700 Israelis have been killed and 100 are thought to have been taken captive. Israel’s retaliation has killed over 413 Palestinians, including 78 children in Gaza, and injured a further 2,000.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the nation to prepare themselves for a "long and difficult" war a day after Hamas fired a barrage of thousands of rockets at Israel and sent a wave of fighters who gunned down civilians and took at least 100 hostages.

Amidst the ongoing violence, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has deteriorated rapidly. The region, already densely populated and struggling with poverty, is now grappling with acute shortages of food, water, electricity, and medical supplies.

Thousands of Palestinians have been displaced, seeking shelter in schools and other UN facilities. The impact on civilians, especially children, is devastating.

The present-day conflict cannot be understood without considering the historical backdrop of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, characterized by deep-seated grievances, territorial disputes, and the pursuit of self-determination.

Decades of failed peace negotiations, unresolved issues, and simmering tensions have acted as a catalyst for the current wave of violence.