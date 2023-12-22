Over 10 killed, several injured in Prague mass shooting

Guwahati, Dec 22: Over 10 people were killed and more than 20 were injured following a mass shooting which took place at Charles University's Faculty of Arts in Prague on Thursday. The incident has been reported as one of the deadliest shooting in Czech modern history.

According to reports, a 24 year old gunman who was involved in the incident murdered his father before the mass shooting.

The attacker has been identified as David Kozak a student studying Polish history in Prague’s Charles University.

As per several media reports, the alleged gunman is believed to have died by suicide.

Meanwhile, Czech Republic government declared state mourning following the devastating incident.