Guwahati, March 18: Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning to NATO, urging the military alliance to refrain from deploying troops to Ukraine, as such a move could escalate global tensions to the brink of a third world war.

Speaking after his presidential election victory, Putin acknowledged the presence of NATO fighters in Ukraine and highlighted Moscow’s awareness of NATO’s intentions.

Underscoring the severe repercussions of military escalation, Putin pointed out the potential for casualties among foreign troops involved in the conflict. He stressed the importance of exercising restraint and pursuing peaceful avenues for resolution. Putin specifically called on France to play a constructive role in finding a peaceful solution rather than exacerbating the situation.

The warning comes amidst heightened tensions between Russia and NATO over Ukraine, with fears of further escalation looming large.



