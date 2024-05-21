One killed, 30 injured in severe turbulence on London-Singapore flight

Guwahati, May 21: In a tragic incident, a passenger was killed and 30 others sustained injuries due to severe turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore. The airline confirmed the fatality in a statement.

Flight SQ321, which departed from Heathrow Airport on Monday, encountered severe turbulence mid-flight. As a result, the aircraft was diverted to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, where it landed safely at 3:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

The Boeing 777-300 ER was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members at the time of the incident.

“We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance and are sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional support needed,” Singapore Airlines stated.





