One journalist killed, 6 others injured in Israeli shelling along Lebanon

Guwahati, Oct 14: A Reuters videographer was killed and several other journalists were injured after an Israeli shell landed in a gathering of international journalists covering clashes on the border in south Lebanon.

The body of the deceased journalist and the six injured people were both visible to an Associated Press photographer who was present at the scene. Some of them were hurried in ambulances to hospitals and images from the scene showed a charred car.

As per reports, Al-Jazeera identified two of its staffers as being among the injured. Since Hamas' attack on southern Israel on Saturday, there have been occasional instances of violence along the Israel-Lebanon border.





The shelling happened during an exchange of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border between Israeli troops and members of Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Reuters issued a statement in which it stated that Issam Abdallah had been killed while providing live video signals for the broadcasters.





Issam Abdallah, a Reuters videographer was killed while working in southern Lebanon on Friday. Issam was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live video signal https://t.co/WZT1GTFUYx pic.twitter.com/AKjjeg7qCU — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2023



