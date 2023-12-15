NY court rejects Trump’s challenge of gag order in civil fraud trial

New York, Dec 15: A court in New York has rejected former US President Donald Trump's challenge of the gag order in his civil fraud trial, that bars him and the attorneys from speaking publicly about the case's presiding Judge Arthur Engoron’s court staff.

In its rejection on Thursday, the appeals court said Trump did not use the proper legal vehicle to challenge the gag order and sanctions, reports CNN.

The appellate court in another order on Thursday also rejected a request by the former President to allow his legal team to seek a review of the gag order by the Court of Appeals, New York’s highest court.

Trial testimony ended on Wednesday after 11 weeks in court.

The parties are scheduled to file supplemental briefs in the case on January 5, 2024 and return for oral arguments January 11 before Judge Engoron renders a final verdict.

The civil fraud case strikes at the heart of the Trump Organization, the former President's real estate empire.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the lawsuit, is suing the former President for $250 million and seeking to bar him from doing business in the state.

James, a Democrat, has alleged that the Trump Organization deceived lenders, insurers and tax authorities by inflating the value of his properties using misleading appraisals.

Trump was expected to testify on Monday, but he did not appear.