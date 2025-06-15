Not discarding possibility of PM Modi brokering peace with Iran: Israeli Ambassador

New Delhi, June 14: Calling India a "good friend" of Israel which also has “a good dialogue with the Iranians”, Israel's Ambassador to India Reuven Azar, on Saturday, did not rule out the possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi brokering peace between Tehran and Jerusalem.

"We respect Prime Minister Modi. I think he is a great leader. He has proved to be very effective for the prosperity of the Indian nation, and we do not discard that possibility," said Azar in an exclusive interview with a newswire, while replying to a question on the possibility of PM Modi acting as a mediator in Israel-Iran peace talks.

On Friday, hours after launching “Operation Rising Lion” - a targeted military operation "to roll back the Iranian threat of nuclear weapons to Israel's very survival" - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dialled top world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to update them about Israel's strikes on Iran.

As Netanyahu briefed him on the evolving situation, PM Modi shared India's concerns and highlighted the need for an early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

"India is a very good friend of Israel. We have had the discussions at the highest level yesterday. Our Prime Minister spoke with Prime Minister Modi. The national security advisors spoke with each other, and our foreign ministers also had a conversation. We know that India also has a good dialogue with the Iranians," said Azar.

The Israeli diplomat also highlighted that the international community should do more to punish terrorists and to also punish and isolate those who sponsor and harbour terrorism.

India, on Friday, also said that it remains "deeply concerned" at the recent developments between Iran and Israel and is "closely monitoring" the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites.

"India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support. Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories," mentioned a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

IANS