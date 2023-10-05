Norwegian author Jon Fosse awarded Nobel Prize in Literature

Guwahati, Oct 5: The Nobel Prize in Literature has been conferred upon Jon Fosse, a 64-year-old author hailing from Norway, in recognition of his groundbreaking contributions to both dramatic and prose literature. Fosse's exceptional ability to articulate the ineffable aspects of human existence forms the crux of his accolade.

Among Fosse's notable works are the Septology series of novels, along with titles such as "Aliss at the Fire," "Melancholy," and "A Shining." His literary repertoire is nothing short of immense, encompassing a diverse range of genres. It boasts approximately 40 plays, numerous novels, collections of poetry, thought-provoking essays, captivating children's books, and thoughtfully executed translations.

Anders Olsson, who serves as the chairman of the Nobel committee for literature, remarked on Fosse's prolific output, emphasizing that his creative output spans an astonishing breadth of literary forms.

Born in 1959 in Haugesund, a coastal town in Norway, Fosse spent his formative years in Strandebarm. At the tender age of seven, he encountered a life-altering accident that he has since described as the single most pivotal experience of his childhood. Fosse has often attributed this incident to shaping his identity as an artist, instilling in him a profound sense of purpose.

