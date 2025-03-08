North Korean leader inspects project to build nuclear-powered submarine

Seoul, March 8: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a project to build a nuclear-powered submarine, warning that his country's maritime defence capability will be 'fully' projected "in any necessary waters without limitation," the North's state media reported on Saturday. Kim made the remark when he visited major shipyards tasked with constructing warships. The report did not disclose the date and location of his inspection. During the inspection, the reclusive leader reviewed "a nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine" under construction in line with a defence decision unveiled at a key party congress in 2021.

The term likely refers to a nuclear-powered submarine capable of launching submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), commonly known as a ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), Yonhap news agency reported quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). This marks the first time North Korea has publicly revealed the construction of an SSBN and the ship's appearance. A nuclear-powered submarine is among the sophisticated weapons systems that Kim vowed to develop during the party congress. They include spy satellites and solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Kim underscored the need to develop "overwhelming warships" as a powerful deterrent to contain "gunboat diplomacy" of the hostile forces. "He said that the DPRK would never remain an idle onlooker to the naval and underwater military activities of the enemies seriously threatening the sovereignty and interests of the DPRK by constantly deploying large numbers of strategic assets," the KCNA said. DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kim "affirmed that the sea defence capability of the DPRK, which is in a responsible and key position for defending peace in the Korean Peninsula and the region, will be fully displayed in any necessary waters without limitation," the KCNA said. The North's leader also laid out a task to modernise the country's maritime and underwater naval vessels, including a goal to develop and possess warships, the news agency reported without elaborating further. In September 2023, North Korea unveiled what it claimed was its first tactical nuclear attack submarine capable of carrying out an underwater nuclear attack. At that time, Kim announced a plan to build more submarines, including a nuclear-powered one.