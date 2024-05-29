North Korea sends over 150 balloons of trash, excrement to South Korea

Guwahati, May 29: In a bizarre move, North Korea, with a motive to compete with its southern neighbour, sent over 150 balloons with trash and faeces, which led the authorities to alert people to stay indoors.

According to reports, the South Korean military started to notice “large amounts of balloons arriving from the North on Tuesday night, detecting over 150 balloons as of Wednesday morning.



It may be mentioned that on Sunday, North Korea announced plans to disperse "mounds of wastepaper and filth" over the border areas in retaliation for the distribution of anti-Pyongyang leaflets.

