International

Nobel Prize in Economics goes to Claudia Goldin for her work on women in labour market

By AP
Nobel Prize in Economics goes to Claudia Goldin for her work on women in labour market
Stockholm, Oct 9: The Nobel economics prize has been awarded to Claudia Goldin, a professor at Harvard University, “for having advanced our understanding of women's labour market outcomes.”

Hans Ellegren, Secretary-General, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the award Monday in Stockholm. Goldin is only the third woman to win the prize.

The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (USD 1 million). Winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and diploma at the award ceremonies in December in Oslo and Stockholm.

AP


