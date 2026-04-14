Next round of US-Iran talks likely as two-week ceasefire nears end

Washington, Apr 14: The United States and Iran could be headed for a second round of talks, with both sides weighing fresh in-person negotiations aimed at securing a deal to end their six-week conflict before the ceasefire expires next week, two US officials and a person familiar with the matter said.

The sources said, on Tuesday, that discussions on a new round of talks are ongoing, while a diplomat from one of the mediating countries indicated that Tehran and Washington have agreed in principle to resume negotiations.

All four spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the diplomatic efforts.

It remains unclear whether the same level of delegations will participate in the next round, the officials and the diplomat said.

Islamabad is once again being considered as a potential venue, according to the sources. Geneva has also emerged as an alternative option. While the timing and location are yet to be finalised, the talks could take place as early as Thursday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. President Donald Trump, however, told the press earlier on Monday that “we’ve been called by the other side” and that “they want to work a deal.”

Meanwhile, US Vice President J D Vance said Iran had moved closer to the US position during the recent talks in Islamabad, adding that it was now up to Tehran to take the next step.

“I wouldn’t just say that things went wrong. I also think things went right. We made a lot of progress,” Vance told Fox News.

The two sides failed to reach an agreement during the 21-hour marathon talks in Islamabad over the weekend, with Washington maintaining that Tehran was unwilling to relinquish its right to enrich nuclear fuel.

Vance said the talks ultimately stalled because Iranian negotiators lacked the authority to finalise a deal, suggesting key decisions rested with leadership in Tehran.

“What we figured out is that the team there was unable to cut a deal. They had to go back to Tehran, either to the supreme leader or someone else, to get approval for the terms we had set,” he said.

Earlier, Trump said the US military had begun a blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas, prompting Tehran to respond with threats targeting ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

AP