New wildfire in Los Angeles grows over 500 acres

Los Angeles, Jan 23: A fast-moving brush fire erupted in US Los Angeles County, expanding over 500 acres (2.02 square km) with zero containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The blaze dubbed Hughes Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday local time in the area of Lake Hughes Road near Castaic Lake, about 80 km northwest of Los Angeles downtown, the KTLA news channel reported, noting it spread to the size in less than one and a half hours.

Fuelled by heavy and dry plants and pushed by gusting Santa Ana winds, the latest wildfire in Southern California spread rapidly, the authorities said, adding evacuation orders had been issued in the Castaic Lake area and nearby remote canyon areas, Xinhua news agency reported. Los Angeles County has been inundated with deadly blazes this month. The Palisades and Eaton fires, the largest ones in the most populous county of the US, have killed 28 people, sparked numerous mandatory evacuations, and destroyed thousands of structures.

The blaze is the latest to strike the greatest Los Angeles area after a series of fires began to sweep through America's second-largest city on January 7. The first inferno, the Palisades Fire, has devasted the upscaled coastal community of the Pacific Palisades while another major blaze, the Eaton Fire, tore through wide swathes of the foothill city of Altadena.

A total of 11 people were killed in the Palisades Fire while 17 died in the Eaton Fire amid mass devastation in both communities that has left many residents scrambling to find new homes. They are now 68 per cent and 91 per cent contained, respectively, after more than two weeks of expansive firefighting efforts. Robert Jensen of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department urged everyone in the affected area of the new fire to evacuate immediately.

"We've seen the devastation caused by people failing to follow those orders in the Palisades and Eaton fires. I don't want to see that here in our community as well. If you've been issued an evacuation order, please get out," he said. Police were seen driving through the neighbourhood, telling people to leave as the fire spread. Footage showed helicopters and planes dropping water and retardant on the fire.

The fleet included two Super Scoopers, large amphibious planes that can carry hundreds of gallons (litres) of water. Fire crews from Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest were also working on the ground to fight the blaze. The exact cause of the fire is unclear, but it started during red flag conditions when strong winds and low humidity make it easier for fires to spread quickly.