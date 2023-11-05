Nepal to supply relief materials to quake-hit areas

Guwahati, Nov 5: The Nepali government decided on Sunday to distribute food and other relief materials to areas hit by a strong earthquake.

A cabinet meeting also decided to provide free treatment to the injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

The distribution of relief materials, including food and tents, will start from Sunday, and the government will bear all the cost of the treatment, said Minister for Health and Population Mohan Bahadur Basnet.

According to Nepal Police, 166 people were injured in the tremor that rattled Jajarkot and West Rukum districts in Karnali Province.

100 people died in the earthquake in Jajarkot, the epicentre of the quake, while 38 deaths have been reported in the adjoining district West Rukum. As many as 81 people in Jajarkot and 85 in West Rukum have sustained injuries. Hundreds of houses are flattened by the tremor.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal reached the quake-affected areas with a team of doctors and relief materials.

Embassy of India in Nepal offered an Emergency Contact Number for Indians requiring assistance due to the recent earthquake in Nepal as 977-9851316807.