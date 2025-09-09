Nepal restores social media, imposes curfew in Kathmandu after protests kill 19

Kathmandu, Sept 9: Authorities, on Tuesday, imposed an indefinite curfew in Nepal's capital city Kathmandu, reintroducing restrictions just hours after the Nepal government withdrew its earlier decision to ban social media sites after violent protests by youth that left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

The Kathmandu District Administration Office issued the curfew orders effective from 8:30 am until further notice, covering the entire capital city.

"No movement of people, any type of gathering, demonstration, protest, meeting and sit-in will be allowed during the curfew," said the notice issued by Chhabilal Rijal, Chief District Officer of Kathmandu.

However, emergency services, including ambulances, fire engines, vehicles carrying health workers, tourists, media personnel, and air travellers will be permitted to operate in coordination with security personnel, the notice said.

The administration also issued restrictive orders in parts of the Lalitpur metropolis, adjoining Kathmandu.

Despite the curfew orders, student-led anti-government protests broke out in several parts of the region on Tuesday morning.

Demonstrations were reported from Kalanki and Baneshwor in Kathmandu, as well as the Chapagaun-Thecho area of Lalitpur district.

Earlier on Monday night, Nepal Minister for Communication, Information and Broadcasting Prithvi Subba Gurung announced that the government has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites following an emergency meeting of the Cabinet.

Gurung said the Ministry of Information has ordered the concerned agencies to resume the social media sites as per the demands of “Gen Z”, which spearheaded a massive protest in front of the Parliament in the heart of Kathmandu.

The Nepalese government had ordered the ban of 26 social media sites, including Facebook and X, over their failure to register with the government.

The minister also requested the protesting “Gen Z” group to withdraw their protest programme.

The demonstration on Monday turned violent when some protesters entered the Parliament complex, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds to disperse crowds, eyewitnesses said.

At least 19 people died and over 300 others were injured in Monday's violence. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned over the situation.

Meanwhile, social media sites such as Facebook, X and WhatsApp have come back into operation from Monday night.

PTI