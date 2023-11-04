Nepal quake death toll rises to 145

Kathmandu, Nov 4: The death toll from a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Nepal has risen to 145 as the rescue operation is going on, government officials said on Saturday.

The shallow quake hit Jajarkot and Rukum West districts at 1147 p.m. on Friday night, which also injured 140 others, Nepal Police said.

Nepal's provincial governments have announced relief packages for the quake-hit areas, while the Nepali Congress and the Rastriya Swatantra Party offered 5 million Nepali rupees ($37,800) and two teams of doctors in aid, respectively.

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, told the media that China and India had offered support in relief and rescue.

The Nepali government is focusing on the rescue and treatment of the injured after the earthquake.

"The rescue and treatment of the injured is the first priority," Home Ministry spokesman Narayan Prasad Bhattarai told Xinhua.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal went to the affected area on Saturday morning along with health workers, and helicopters were being mobilised for the rescue operation, he said.

"We have not yet taken details about houses and other infrastructure damaged as the focus is to rescue," said Bhattarai.