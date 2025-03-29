Over 100 arrested as deadly pro-monarchy protests escalate in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, March 29: Nepalese authorities have arrested over 100 individuals following violent clashes between security personnel and pro-monarchy demonstrators in the capital, Kathmandu. The unrest, which erupted on Friday, resulted in the deaths of two people, including a journalist, and left at least 112 injured, prompting the government to impose a curfew in parts of the city.

The demonstration, organised by supporters of former King Gyanendra Shah, escalated as protesters pelted stones, set fire to vehicles, looted shops, and attacked the offices of political parties and media houses.

The government deployed security forces to quell the unrest, and by evening, the Nepalese Army was called in to restore order.

Authorities imposed a curfew from 4:25 pm on Friday, which was lifted at 7 am on Saturday. Police confirmed the arrests of 105 agitators involved in arson and vandalism, including Rastriya Prajatantra Party’s General Secretary Dhawal Shumsher Rana and central member Rabindra Mishra.

According to Superintendent of Police Apil Bohara, the key instigator, Durga Prasai, remains at large. Prasai reportedly led the demonstrators past security barricades in a bulletproof vehicle, heading towards Baneshwor, near Nepal’s Parliament building.

During the violence, 14 buildings were torched, including media offices, and nine government vehicles were set ablaze. The Kantipur Television and Annapurna Media House buildings were attacked by protesters. In response, security forces used water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets, and live rounds fired into the air to disperse the mob.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Dinesh Kumar Acharya confirmed that the journalist who died was filming when a building was set on fire by protesters. Among the injured, 53 were police personnel, 22 belonged to the Armed Police Force, and 35 were protesters.

The protests stem from growing dissatisfaction with Nepal’s political instability. The country abolished its 239-year-old monarchy in 2008, transitioning to a secular federal republic after a decade-long Maoist insurgency that claimed 17,000 lives. In the years since, Nepal has seen 14 different governments, leading to widespread discontent over economic stagnation and governance failures.

Former King Gyanendra Shah, who has largely remained silent on political matters, has made recent public appearances advocating for the monarchy’s return. On February 19, during Nepal’s Democracy Day, he called for public support, spurring pro-monarchy rallies. A mass demonstration was held on March 9, culminating in the violent protests on March 28.

Supporters argue that Nepal has deteriorated since the monarchy’s dissolution, citing rising unemployment, corruption, and lack of economic progress.

The government has reiterated its firm stance against any attempt to reinstate the monarchy, with authorities vowing to hold all instigators accountable. As tensions simmer, Nepal remains on high alert for further unrest in the coming days.