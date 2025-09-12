Nepal political crisis deepens, death toll rises to 34, President Paudel appeals for peace

Kathmandu, Sept 12: The deadlock over the selection of an interim head to run Nepal’s government continued on Thursday, even as President Ramchandra Paudel appealed for peace, assuring that efforts were being made to resolve the political crisis within the constitutional framework.

At least 34 people have died so far in the violent anti-corruption protests that rocked the country this week, police confirmed on Friday.

The unrest, which began on Monday against corruption, poor governance, and a controversial social media ban, soon spiraled into one of Nepal’s worst political crises in recent years.

On Tuesday, demonstrators set Parliament ablaze, forcing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign. In the aftermath, the army imposed a curfew and took charge of the streets. Troops have since been patrolling sensitive areas in Kathmandu and beyond, as the capital cautiously returns to normalcy. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders remain in place in parts of the Kathmandu valley, though limited public movement has been permitted.

The representatives of youth-led Gen Z, which spearheaded the anti-government protests, held meetings with the top military brass to finalise a transitional government, but the talks hit a roadblock on the issue of who will head it.

Former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, former CEO of Nepal Electricity Authority Kulman Ghising and Dharan mayor Harka Sampang were among those being considered by the protesting Gen Z group to lead the government, sources said.

Since the violence began on Monday, over 15,000 inmates have fled from more than 25 prisons, according to media reports. The Army on Thursday extended prohibitory orders in three districts of Kathmandu valley while allowing public movement during specific windows, as the Himalayan nation gradually returned to normalcy.

“I am making every effort to protect democracy and to find a way out from the present political impasse within the constitutional framework while at the same time maintaining law and order,” said President Paudel, who is currently under military protection. He urged all stakeholders to exercise restraint and assured that the crisis would be resolved in line with the will of the people.

He was not seen in public after the Gen Z agitating groups burnt the President’s office and his private residence on Tuesday.

“I appeal to all parties to be confident that a solution to the problem is being sought as soon as possible to address the demands of the agitating citizens and to cooperate in maintaining peace and order in the country with restraint,” Paudel said, in his first comments since the ouster of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday.

An Army spokesperson confirmed that discussions were held with various stakeholders. He, however, did not provide any names. “We are holding rounds of talks with different stakeholders. The talks are mainly focused on finding a way out from the current stalemate and at the same time maintaining law and order situation in the country,” he said.

Though sources suggested that Shah has expressed his support for Karki, the picture is still not clear as to who will head the new cabinet. Some activists expressed support for Karki, while others pitched for Ghising.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said that 34 people have died so far during the protests held on Monday and Tuesday. According to the ministry, 1,338 individuals are receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, while 949 have already been discharged.

Three inmates were killed and 13 others injured on Thursday during clashes with security personnel at the Ramechhap district prison in Madhesh province, officials said. With the latest deaths, the number of prisoners who died during clashes with security forces has increased to eight since Tuesday.

“The jailbreaks began when youth protesters stormed multiple prison facilities, setting administrative buildings ablaze and forcing open prison gates. By Wednesday evening, preliminary reports confirmed that over 15,000 inmates had fled from more than 25 prisons,” The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported, quoting police.

Some leaders of the Gen Z group organised a press meet in Kathmandu, where they said that Parliament must be dissolved and the Constitution should be amended to reflect the will of the people. They underlined the need to find a solution through dialogue and cooperation.

They also warned the old political parties not to use them for their vested interests. “This is purely a civilian movement, so don’t try to play politics with this,” one activist said.

People were seen rushing to the markets to buy essential goods when the curfew was lifted on Thursday. There were few vehicles on the roads, which still bore marks of the violence. The night curfew will follow from 7 pm on Thursday to 6 am on Friday.

The army, which took control of security from Tuesday night after incidents of arson and vandalism across the country, warned that any form of demonstrations, vandalism, arson, or attacks on individuals and property would be treated as criminal acts and dealt with accordingly.

A small group of students from major parties, holding demonstrations in some parts of Kathmandu, have cautioned that the Constitution should be preserved and democracy and human rights should be protected while forming a new government.

– PTI