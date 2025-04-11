Nepal Police arrests pro-monarchy protest leader Durga Prasai

Kathmandu, April 11: Nepal Police on Friday announced that it has arrested absconding businessman Durga Prasai, who allegedly led the violent pro-monarchy protest on March 28. Several reports cited that Prasai was apprehended in India before being brought to Kathmandu through the Kakarbhitta border point.

Prasai was taken into custody near the eastern border by the Special Bureau of Nepal as three police teams had been dispatched to India to locate him. His bodyguard Deepak Khadka has also been arrested, local media reported.

Nepal Police Central Spokesperson, Deputy Inspector General Dinesh Kumar Acharya, confirmed the arrest and stated that both Prasai and Khadka were brought to Kathmandu for further investigation.

According to police, Prasai and Khadka have been arrested on the charges of committing crime against the State and organised crime by being involved in the violent demonstrations held by the pro-monarchists at Tinkune on March 28.

Meanwhile, Prasai supporters claimed that he had surrendered to the Indian Police after being guaranteed safety. Reports suggest that the Assam Police reportedly brought him to the border area and handed him over to the Nepal Police.

Tension ran high in the Tinkune area of Kathmandu on March 28 during the pro-monarchy protests as a massive protest was led by the Nawaraj Subedi-led joint movement committee. Businessman Durga Prasai has been accused of mobilising supporters for the protests with the Rajendra Lingden-led Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) also backing the demonstration.

Two people died and hundreds were injured in the violent clashes between security personnel and pro-monarchy protesters in Tinkune. The violence also caused estimated damages worth Nepalese Rs 460 million.

On Tuesday, the pro-monarchist RPP staged a protest at Balkhu in Kathmandu, demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and the release of party leaders and cadres in police custody.

The demonstration was led by RPP chair Lingden, under the slogan 'Let's change the system to change the situation'. Police remained on a high alert during the event following Tinkune violence.

Nepal Police have made several arrests in connection with the violent pro-monarchy protests, arresting Rastriya Prajatantra Party Vice Chairman Rabindra Mishra and General Secretary Dhawal Shamsher Rana.

Earlier this week, the Kathmandu District Court extended the remand of RPP leaders Rabindra Mishra and Dhawal Shamsher Rana, along with 18 others, for an additional 15 days as part of an ongoing investigation into their alleged involvement in the violent pro-monarchy protests.

On April 1, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had warned of legal action against pro-monarchy supporters for leading the violent protests that engulfed the South Asian nation.

Oli stated that even former king Gyanendra Shah would not be spared if found guilty in the March 28 violence, local media reported.

The leader's strong reaction came amid growing tension in certain areas of the Kathmandu following the violent clashes between security personnel and pro-monarchy protesters who were calling for the restoration of the abolished monarchy in Nepal.



