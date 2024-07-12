Nepal: Over 60 people missing after landslide sweeps two buses into Trishuli River

Guwahati, Jul 12: A terrifying incident occurred in Nepal after a massive landslide swept two buses carrying 63 people into the Trishuli River.

The incident unfolded on Nepal’s Madan-Ashrit Highway amid heavy downpours in the region during the wee hours of Friday.



Police personnel from the Nepal Disaster Management Training School, Kurintar, have initiated their rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ expressed his grief over the tragic incident and directed all government agencies to rescue the passengers.