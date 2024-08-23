Nepal: 14 killed, 16 injured after bus carrying Indian passengers falls into river

Guwahati, Aug 23: As many as 14 Indian passengers were killed and 16 were injured after a bus carrying Indian passengers in central Nepal plunged into a river.

The unfortunate incident unfolded when the Indian-registered bus carrying 40 passengers plunged into the Marsyangdi River in Tanahun district.



According to reports, the bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara, and over 20 people have been rescued from the bus.



Following the incident, a major rescue operation was initiated by a team of 45 Armed Police Force personnel.



Further, the Indian Embassy in Nepal has released an emergency relief number.



An Indian tourist bus travelling from Pokhara to Kathmandu with around 43 Indians fell 150 meter into Marshyandi River today.@IndiaInNepal is coordinating with local authorities undertaking Relief & Rescue.



👉Emergency relief number of Embassy: +977-9851107021 — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) August 23, 2024





Earlier in the month of July, a massive landslide swept two buses carrying 63 people into the Trishuli River.



The incident unfolded on Nepal’s Madan-Ashrit Highway amid heavy downpours in the region.



Following the incident, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ expressed his grief over the tragic incident and directed all government agencies to rescue the passengers.



