Negotiations with Russia currently impossible: Zelensky

Kiev, Sep 11: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stressed that it remains impossible to negotiate the end of the war with Russia because it has failed to formulate any adequate positions, Zelensky said at the panel discussion during the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy.

"We want to end the war, but (our) circumstances and capabilities have changed. (Our people do) not want to negotiate with terrorists. Although one can communicate even with terrorists, because at least they know what they want," the President added on Saturday.

Zelensky emphasised that there is no confidence that the Russian side will keep any of the promises it makes, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

"I think they won't. No one believes (that they will). You wouldn't want to make deals with them," he said.

The President added that before diplomatic negotiations with the Russian Federation become possible, the Russian army has to withdraw from Ukraine and Russia has to "stop behaving like a terrorist".

"In order for us to open a channel of diplomatic communication with (Russia), (Russian leaders) must demonstrate their political will, (they must demonstrate) that they are ready to give back the land that's not theirs. Then we can begin to discuss avenues that might open up certain diplomatic measures," Zelensky said.