NATO to establish new land command in Finland

Helsinki, Sep 28: The Finish city of Mikkeli has been picked to host the Multi Corps Land Component Command (MCLCC) of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Finish Minister of Defense Antti Hakkanen said in a press release. According to the press release, the MCLCC will "plan, prepare, and command" NATO land forces' operations in Northern Europe. The command will report directly to NATO's Joint Force Command in Norfolk, Virginia. Mikkeli currently hosts the Finnish Army Command, Xinhua news agency reported.

In peacetime, the MCLCC will oversee NATO exercises and other routine activities within its area of responsibility. In times of crisis, it will lead NATO land force operations. The command will include personnel from NATO member states and the Finnish Defense Forces. On Friday, the ministry said that the planning and setting up of the command will proceed in phases, with a more detailed timetable expected in 2025.

At NATO's July summit, the member states endorsed the defence ministers' June proposals to establish the MCLCC in Finland. They also approved the deployment of Forward Land Forces (FLF) in the country. The Finish Ministry of Defense said that NATO will make final political decisions regarding the structure of the MCLCC and the deployment of the FLF next year once military planning has advanced further.

In September, Finland and Sweden announced that Sweden had offered to assume the role of framework nation for the FLF. The framework nation will take command of the forward land forces, playing a key role in overseeing and implementing the forward presence. While the exact location of the FLF command is yet to be confirmed, Finnish media have speculated that northern Finish bases in Rovaniemi and Sodankyla are being considered as potential sites.