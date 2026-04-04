NATO chief to hold talks with Trump in Washington next week

Washington, April 4: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will travel to Washington, DC from April 8 to 12, where he is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump and other senior officials, according to a statement shared by a NATO spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that on April 8, Rutte will hold talks with Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The visit will also include a public engagement on April 9, when Rutte is expected to deliver a speech and participate in a discussion hosted by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

The visit comes at a critical time for the transatlantic alliance, as tensions have risen following Trump’s recent criticism of NATO amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran. The US president has voiced strong dissatisfaction with European allies, accusing them of not doing enough to support American strategic objectives.

Trump has even suggested that the United States could reconsider its commitment to the 77-year-old alliance, raising concerns among member nations about the future of NATO. He has criticised allies for restricting US military access to bases in Europe and for their reluctance to take the lead in securing key global routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

NATO officials confirmed that the upcoming meeting between Rutte and Trump on April 8 will be closely watched, as it may shape the alliance’s direction during a period of geopolitical uncertainty.

Rutte, a former Dutch prime minister, has been described by observers as a “Trump whisperer” for his ability to maintain constructive engagement with the US leader during multiple crises since Trump’s return to office. He has consistently argued that Trump’s pressure has pushed European countries to increase defence spending, ultimately strengthening NATO’s capabilities.

The discussions in Washington are expected to focus on alliance unity, defence commitments, and strategic coordination in an increasingly volatile global environment.

--IANS



