84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
International

Peace negotiations between Russia, Ukraine to get more difficult with time: Putin

By IANS

Moscow, July 8: Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country is open to peace talks, but the negotiations with Ukraine will get more difficult with time passing by.

"We do not refuse peace negotiations, but those who refuse should know that the more time they waste, the more difficult it will be for them to negotiate with us," Xinhua news agency quoted Putin as saying during a meeting with State Duma leaders and party faction heads.

The President said that the West has been extremely aggressive towards Russia for decades.

"Our proposals to create a system of equal security in Europe were rejected. Initiatives for joint work on the problem of missile defense were rejected. Warnings about the unacceptability of NATO expansion are ignored," he added.

The attempts of Western countries to impose a new order on the world are doomed to fail, said the president.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Next Story
Similar Posts
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot while campaigning
2022-07-08T15:02:51+05:30

Guwahati, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday after he was shot while...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

World leaders stunned by Abe's shooting; pray for recovery
8 July 2022 8:02 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jul 8: World leaders expressed shock and anguish over Friday's shooting of Japan's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe reportedly shot at, suspect in custody
8 July 2022 5:36 AM GMT

Tokyo, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed as he was addressing a crowd in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Boris bows out, says 'will of party to choose new leader, PM'
2022-07-07T21:32:57+05:30

London, July 7: Bowing to the inevitable after mass resignations across his government, including of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Boris Johnson to quit as Conservative leader, but will remain PM
7 July 2022 9:23 AM GMT

London, July 7: Following a series of mass resignations by Cabinet members, Boris Johnson will...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

1st bull run in Spain's Pamplona in 3 years takes place; no gorings
7 July 2022 8:58 AM GMT

Pamplona (Spain), Jul 7: The first bull run in three years at the San Fermín festival in the Spanish...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet flight diverted to Karachi after technical snag
5 July 2022 9:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: A SpiceJet flight heading towards Dubai from the national capital was diverted...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Taliban commander uses military chopper to take his newlywed bride home
4 July 2022 9:21 AM GMT

Kabul, July 4: A Taliban commander allegedly flew his newlywed bride from Logar to Khost province in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pak police arrest 9 terrorists from Punjab province
2 July 2022 10:53 AM GMT

Lahore, Jul 2: Pakistani police have arrested nine terrorists, four of them belonging to the dreaded...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pak registers protest on India's recent blocking of Twitter accounts
2 July 2022 9:14 AM GMT

Islamabad, July 2: Pakistan has lodged a strong protest against India's recent blocking of many of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Modi, Putin discuss bilateral ties
1 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

At least 18 dead in Russian missile attack on Odesa
1 July 2022 7:15 AM GMT

Kyiv, Jul 1: Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India, Japan hold talks to strengthen cybersecurity
2022-06-30T20:31:00+05:30

New Delhi, June 30: India and Japan discussed cybersecurity cooperation during the fourth...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Peace negotiations between Russia, Ukraine to get more difficult with time: Putin

Moscow, July 8: Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country is open to peace talks, but the negotiations with Ukraine will get more difficult with time passing by.

"We do not refuse peace negotiations, but those who refuse should know that the more time they waste, the more difficult it will be for them to negotiate with us," Xinhua news agency quoted Putin as saying during a meeting with State Duma leaders and party faction heads.

The President said that the West has been extremely aggressive towards Russia for decades.

"Our proposals to create a system of equal security in Europe were rejected. Initiatives for joint work on the problem of missile defense were rejected. Warnings about the unacceptability of NATO expansion are ignored," he added.

The attempts of Western countries to impose a new order on the world are doomed to fail, said the president.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Similar Posts
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot while campaigning
2022-07-08T15:02:51+05:30

Guwahati, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday after he was shot while...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

World leaders stunned by Abe's shooting; pray for recovery
8 July 2022 8:02 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jul 8: World leaders expressed shock and anguish over Friday's shooting of Japan's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe reportedly shot at, suspect in custody
8 July 2022 5:36 AM GMT

Tokyo, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed as he was addressing a crowd in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Boris bows out, says 'will of party to choose new leader, PM'
2022-07-07T21:32:57+05:30

London, July 7: Bowing to the inevitable after mass resignations across his government, including of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Boris Johnson to quit as Conservative leader, but will remain PM
7 July 2022 9:23 AM GMT

London, July 7: Following a series of mass resignations by Cabinet members, Boris Johnson will...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

1st bull run in Spain's Pamplona in 3 years takes place; no gorings
7 July 2022 8:58 AM GMT

Pamplona (Spain), Jul 7: The first bull run in three years at the San Fermín festival in the Spanish...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet flight diverted to Karachi after technical snag
5 July 2022 9:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: A SpiceJet flight heading towards Dubai from the national capital was diverted...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Taliban commander uses military chopper to take his newlywed bride home
4 July 2022 9:21 AM GMT

Kabul, July 4: A Taliban commander allegedly flew his newlywed bride from Logar to Khost province in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pak police arrest 9 terrorists from Punjab province
2 July 2022 10:53 AM GMT

Lahore, Jul 2: Pakistani police have arrested nine terrorists, four of them belonging to the dreaded...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pak registers protest on India's recent blocking of Twitter accounts
2 July 2022 9:14 AM GMT

Islamabad, July 2: Pakistan has lodged a strong protest against India's recent blocking of many of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Modi, Putin discuss bilateral ties
1 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

At least 18 dead in Russian missile attack on Odesa
1 July 2022 7:15 AM GMT

Kyiv, Jul 1: Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India, Japan hold talks to strengthen cybersecurity
2022-06-30T20:31:00+05:30

New Delhi, June 30: India and Japan discussed cybersecurity cooperation during the fourth...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X