N. Korea to cut off roads, railways connected to S. Korea: Military

Seoul, Oct 9: North Korea's military said it will cut off all roads and railways connected to South Korea starting on Wednesday. "A project will be launched first on October 9 to completely cut off roads and railways connected to" South Korea and "fortify the relevant areas of our side with strong defence structures," the General Staff of the North Korean People's Army said in a report carried by the Korean Central News Agency.

The announcement came amid ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea has "sent trash carrying balloons toward South Korea and publicly disclosed a uranium enrichment facility for the first time", Yonhap news agency reported.



Earlier at the 11th session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), North Korea unanimously decided to amend and supplement parts of the country's socialist constitution, the state media reported on Wednesday, without disclosing details about whether it removed unification related clauses or stipulated territorial boundaries in line with an order by leader Kim Jong-un.