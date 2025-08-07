Myint Swe, Myanmar’s acting President under junta, dies at 74

Bangkok, Aug 7: Myint Swe, who became Myanmar's acting president under controversial circumstances after the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi more than four years ago, died on Thursday, the military said. He was 74.

He died at a military hospital in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Thursday morning, according to a statement from Myanmar's military information office.

Myint Swe's death came more than a year after he stopped actively carrying out his presidential duties after he was publicly reported to be ailing.

His funeral will be held at the state level but the date has not been disclosed, a separate statement from the military information office said.

Myanmar press reported on Tuesday that he had been in critical condition and receiving intensive care since July 24 at a military hospital in Naypyitaw.

State media announced in July last year that Myint Swe was suffering from neurological disorders and peripheral neuropathy disease, which left him unable to carry out normal daily activities, including eating.

A few days later, he authorised Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the military government, to assume his presidential duties while he was on medical leave, the reports said.

Myint Swe became acting president on Feb. 1, 2021, after the military arrested former President Win Myint along with Myanmar's top leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, when the army seized power.

Myint Swe, a member of a pro-military party, took over the presidency under the constitution because he held the post of first vice president.

Legal experts questioned the legitimacy of the move because Win Myint neither stepped down from his post nor was incapacitated.

Swe’s demise comes a week after Min Aung Hlaing lifted the nationwide state of emergency imposed during the military takeover, pitching a December election as a possible path out of the conflict.

The move formally shifted power from the military chief’s office — held by Hlaing — to the presidency, which he also occupies.

AP