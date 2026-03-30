Myanmar names junta chief Min Aung Hlaing as president nominee

Naypyidaw, March 30: Myanmar's junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, has been nominated as President in a parliamentary process that seems planned to cement his grip on civil society, local media reported on Monday

The Myanmar junta also appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Army Ye Win Oo as Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services.

Ye Win Oo, on Monday, replaced Min Aung Hlaing, who has been serving as Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services since 2011, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The handover ceremony of the commander-in-chief of defence services was held at the Zeyathiri Beikman in Naypyidaw on Monday.

Min Aung Hlaing has ruled Myanmar since 2021, when he ordered a coup toppling the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, local media Myanmar Now reported.

In a vote held in Naypyitaw on Monday, a legislature which has military appointees and allies of the junta-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) in the majority selected Min Aung Hlaing as President, completing his shift from commander-in-chief of the armed forces to head of state.

As per the military-drafted constitution, the bicameral parliament nominates two presidential candidates while military representatives who have 25 per cent of parliamentary seats nominate a third.

Of the three candidates, the one getting the most votes becomes President, while the other two become vice presidents.

During the session on Monday, the lower house nominated Min Aung Hlaing as a presidential candidate, while the upper house selected Union Solidarity and Development Party lawmaker Nang Ni Ni Aye, Myanmar Now reported.

The move comes after years of the military seizing power in a coup, detaining elected leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, and dismantling democratic institutions.

Earlier this month, two former generals were chosen for the position of speakers of the upper and lower houses of parliament. Former national police chief and junta cabinet minister Khin Yi was elected speaker of the lower chamber, while Aung Lin Dwe, a key player in the 2021 coup, was appointed speaker of the upper chamber.

--IANS



