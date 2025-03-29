Myanmar earthquake: Death toll soars past 1,000, India sends urgent aid

Bangkok, March 29: The death toll from Myanmar’s devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake has risen to 1,002, with over 2,300 others injured, the country’s military government confirmed on Saturday.

The powerful quake, which struck on Friday, has left widespread destruction in its wake, toppling buildings, bridges, and roads, particularly in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city.

Officials have issued an urgent appeal for blood donations in the worst-affected areas. Images from Mandalay reveal shattered roads, collapsed infrastructure, and severe damage to key highways, raising concerns over access for emergency responders.

The earthquake, which originated near Mandalay, hit at midday and was followed by a strong 6.4-magnitude aftershock. The full scale of the devastation remains unclear, particularly in Myanmar, where information flow is tightly controlled due to ongoing civil conflict.

In a televised address on Friday evening, Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing stated that at least 144 people were initially confirmed dead, with numbers expected to rise further.

In Myanmar’s capital, Naypyidaw, multiple buildings housing civil servants collapsed, with rescue teams pulling victims from the rubble.

The quake also wreaked havoc in neighbouring Thailand, where at least 10 people have died in Bangkok. The Thai capital witnessed the dramatic collapse of a 33-storey under-construction high-rise near the bustling Chatuchak market, leaving over 100 people feared trapped.

Thai Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed that at least three bodies had been recovered, while ongoing rescue operations have so far managed to pull seven survivors from the wreckage.

In response to the unfolding crisis, India dispatched approximately 15 tonnes of relief supplies to Myanmar on Saturday morning.

A C-130J Indian Air Force aircraft delivered essential aid, including ready-to-eat meals, tents, solar lamps, and generator sets, to Yangon as part of its humanitarian assistance.

Seismologists from the US Geological Survey and Germany’s GFZ geoscience centre have classified the quake as shallow, at a depth of just 10 kilometres—making it significantly more destructive.

As rescue efforts continue in Myanmar and Thailand, fears remain that the true extent of the disaster is yet to unfold.

– With inputs from news agencies