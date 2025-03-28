Myanmar earthquake: 39 dead, several injured, emergency declared

Myanmar, March 28: Two massive back-to-back earthquakes of 7.7 and 6.4 magnitude struck Myanmar on Friday, leading to widespread devastation and tremors felt across multiple countries, including Thailand, India, China, and Bangladesh.

Beyond Myanmar and Thailand, tremors were felt in China's Yunnan province, Kolkata, Imphal in Manipur, and East Garo hills in Meghalaya in India, and in Dhaka and Chattogram in Bangladesh.

In Myanmar, the death toll has risen to at least 39, with over 50 injuries reported.

Both Myanmar and Thailand has declared states of emergency in the affected regions. Myanmar's military-led government has formally requested international aid to assist in the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Myanmar authorities have confirmed 20 deaths in Mandalay, primarily due to the collapse of a mosque, which crumbled following the twin earthquakes. Meanwhile, in Taungoo, a monastery sheltering war refugees collapsed, killing at least five people, including children.

The historic Mandalay University suffered heavy fire and structural damage, raising concerns of further casualties inside the premises. Authorities fear that the death toll could rise as rescue teams continue operations.

One of the most dramatic structural failures was the collapse of the iconic Ava Bridge in Mandalay, which fell into the Irrawaddy River, cutting off key transport links in the region. The Myanmar military chief, Min Aung Hlaing, has ordered emergency medical and rescue operations across the affected areas.

The earthquake’s impact reached as far as Bangkok, nearly 900 km from the epicenter, where a 30-storey under-construction high-rise collapsed in the Chatuchak district. The collapse killed at least three workers, while 81 people remain missing, as confirmed by Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister.

Authorities have imposed a state of emergency in affected areas, shutting down metro services, suspending flights, and evacuating high-rise buildings. Social media has been flooded with visuals of buildings shaking, people rushing to safety, and water cascading from rooftop pools.

In China's Yunnan province, the quake caused injuries and structural damage, highlighting the extensive reach of the seismic event.

India offers assistance, PM Modi expresses concern

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern over the situation and assured India’s readiness to assist. "Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. Our authorities are on standby," he tweeted.

Myanmar is prone to earthquakes due to the Sagaing Fault, a major tectonic boundary. Between 1930 and 1956, at least six quakes of 7.0 magnitude or higher struck the region. In 2016, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Bagan killed three people and damaged several historic temples. Rescue operations are ongoing in both Myanmar and Thailand, with authorities bracing for potential aftershocks.