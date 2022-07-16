84 years of service to the nation
International

Musk's dad confirms secret second child with his stepdaughter

By IANS
Musks dad confirms secret second child with his stepdaughter
Photo: IANS

San Francisco, July 16: Tech billionaire Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, has claimed he's had a second unplanned child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

In an interview with The Sun, Errol, 76, said he welcomed a daughter with 35-year-old Bezuidenhout three years ago.

It emerged in 2018 that Errol had baby Elliot Rush, nicknamed Rushi and now five, with Bezuidenhout, who is 41 years his junior and he had raised since she was four.

The Tesla CEO was reported to have gone "berserk" when he found out his South African engineer dad was having a child with Bezuidenhout, who lived with him while growing up.

Errol was married to Bezuidenhout's mother, Heide, for 18 years and had two children together. Now Errol has told his purported second child with Bezuidenhout was "unplanned" but that he was living with her after the birth of their son.

"She was not planned. But I mean, we were living together. She (Bezuidenhout) stayed here for about 18 months after Rushi was born," Musk's father was quoted as saying.

Errol said he no longer lives with his stepdaughter but confirmed they "have a lot of affection for each other".

As for having more children, Errol said: "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce. If I could have another child I would. I can't see any reason not to".

"If I had thought about it then Elon or Kimbal would not exist," he added.

But Errol does admit his other daughters were "shocked" by his relationship with Bezuidenhout because "to them, it was their sister".

"And they still don't like it. They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she's their sister. Their half-sister," he added.

Earlier, he also joked about his son's number of kids after the tech titan appeared to confirm he had twins with one of his top executives.

He mentioned that he finds it hard to "keep track" of his grandchildren.

Recently, reports surfaced that Elon Musk secretly had twins with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his brain-chip startup Neuralink, in November 2021, just weeks before he welcomed a second child with his former girlfriend Grimes via surrogacy in December.

IANS


