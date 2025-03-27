Multiple US airstrikes hit Yemen's Houthi-held capital Sanaa

Sanaa, March 27: The US military conducted multiple airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi-held capital Sanaa, residents said. According to the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, three airstrikes targeted the Jarban area in the Sanhan district, in the southern part of Sanaa, two airstrikes hit the al-Jumaymah area in the Bani Hushaysh district, northeast of Sanaa, as well as two other airstrikes hit the al-Daylami air base in the northern part of Sanaa. All those targeted areas are well-known military sites, Xinhua news agency reported. Local residents said the airstrikes caused explosions.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. The Houthi group, which controls the capital Sanaa and several northern provinces, rarely discloses its losses. The US Central Command has not issued any comment yet. It was the latest in a series of airstrikes conducted by the US naval forces in the Red Sea against Houthi targets two weeks ago. Earlier in the day, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a televised statement that his group had launched fresh rocket and drone attacks on "military targets" in central Israel and the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern Red Sea.

The military exchanges are part of an ongoing air campaign launched by US forces in mid-March against Houthi-controlled areas in northern Yemen. The Houthi group has vowed to continue targeting Israeli sites and ships in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and to respond to what they describe as "American aggression."