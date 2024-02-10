Mount Everest climbers asked to bring their poop back to base camp

Guwahati, Feb 10: A bizarre request has been made to the Mount Everest climbers, as they were asked to clear their own poop and bring it back to the base camp.

According to reports, Mingma Sherpa, the chairman of Pasang Lhamu rural municipality, took the decision as the mountains have started to stink due to the faeces, which do not fully degrade due to the extreme weather conditions.

Mingma told the BBC, "We are getting complaints that human stools are visible on rocks and some climbers are falling sick. This is not acceptable and erodes our image."

Therefore, the climbers will be ordered to buy poo bags at the base camp before they start their journey to climb the world’s highest peak.