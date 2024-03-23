Moscow terror attack leaves over 60 dead; Islamic State claims responsibility

Guwahati, Mar 23: Russia's cosmopolitan capital Moscow witnessed a terror attack on Friday, March 22, after several gunmen burst into a concert hall and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, following which over 60 people were killed and over 100 people were injured.

According to reports, several gunmen entered the Crocus City Hall in Moscow and opened fire at civilians.

It may be mentioned that Crocus City Hall was hosting a 'sold-out’ concert, and the gunmen burst into a big concert hall and fired automatic weapons at the crowd.



The Islamic State, or ISIS, claimed responsibility for the terror attack.



Visuals of the attack from the mall went viral all over the internet.



Following the incident, the roof of the mall collapsed after continuous firing and bomb blasts.

