MoS Pabitra Margherita to visit three African nations, represent India at G20 DMM

New Delhi, July 16: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, is set to embark on a multi-nation official visit to the African continent from July 18 to 25, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

The visit will take him to the Kingdom of Eswatini and the Kingdom of Lesotho between July 18-22, followed by the Republic of South Africa from July 23-25.

The visit is part of India’s broader diplomatic engagement with African nations and is aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation, exploring new avenues of partnership, and representing India at the upcoming G20 Development Ministerial Meetings (DMM) in South Africa.

In Eswatini, Minister Margherita will call on King Mswati III and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom. He will also hold official talks with the Foreign Minister of Eswatini to “discuss matters of mutual interest and to review the progress of bilateral relations,” the MEA stated.

The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, capacity building, development partnerships, and people-to-people exchanges. The minister will also engage with the Indian diaspora and participate in events showcasing India’s development initiatives in Eswatini. “This visit is expected to further enhance the longstanding and friendly relations between India and the Kingdom of Eswatini,” the ministry added.

In the Kingdom of Lesotho, Margherita is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on King Letsie III and the Prime Minister, Samuel Matekane.

He will hold bilateral meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, along with several key ministers, including those responsible for Information, Communications, Science, Technology & Innovation, Education & Training, and Labour and Employment.

“This Ministerial visit to Kingdom of Lesotho is being undertaken after a gap of 10 years,” the MEA noted, recalling the first-ever Ministerial visit from India to Lesotho by Minister of State (IC) Culture, Tourism & MoS for Civil Aviation, Dr Mahesh Sharma, on July 9, 2015 as Special Envoy of the Prime Minister to deliver invitations for the 3rd India-Africa Forum Summit to the leadership of the Government of Lesotho.

Margherita’s visit to South Africa will focus on multilateral engagement as he leads the Indian delegation to the G20 Development Ministerial Meetings (DMM), scheduled to be held in Skukuza on July 24-25.

On the sidelines of the summit, he is expected to meet the South African Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Lydia Ramokgopa, along with other ministers responsible for development and heads of delegations from G20 member countries, invited nations, and international organisations.

The minister will also hold bilateral meetings and engage with prominent business leaders and members of the Indian community across all three countries.

--IANS



