MoS Margherita leads India at ASEAN meet in Malaysia; 2026–30 action plan adopted

Kuala Lumpur, July 10: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, on Thursday, co-chaired the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) in Kuala Lumpur, where the adoption of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026–2030 was formally announced.

Margherita, who is India’s country coordinator for ASEAN, co-chaired the meeting alongside Theresa P. Lazaro, Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs of the Philippines.

In a post on social media, Margherita said, “Adopted a new ASEAN-India Plan of Action for the year 2026–2030 with an aim to further expand our cooperation and strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership. As we celebrate the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism, we also discussed ways to enhance people-to-people ties.”

The ministers exchanged views on deepening collaboration across key sectors including digital transformation, disaster management, defence, maritime cooperation, health, and the economy.

The Indian Mission to ASEAN, in a separate post, said the meeting reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) and discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Margherita arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday night to attend the meeting at the invitation of Malaysia, the current chair of ASEAN.

Over the next two days, he is also slated to participate in the 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum, as part of the broader 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related events.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit aims to reinforce India’s robust engagement with ASEAN, advance its Act East Policy, and further its Indo-Pacific vision.

“The visit will renew India’s deep engagement with the ASEAN-centred regional architecture, underline our strong commitment to ASEAN unity and centrality, and reinforce our support for the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP),” the MEA stated ahead of the minister’s departure.

Margherita is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from other participating countries on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings in Kuala Lumpur.

India and ASEAN enjoy deep-rooted civilisational ties, and ASEAN continues to be a vital pillar of India’s regional diplomacy and strategic outreach.

