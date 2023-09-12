Morocco Earthquake: Death toll surpasses 2800, rescue operation underway

Morocco, Sept 12: The death toll in the Morocco earthquake has passed 2800 after a powerful 6.8 earthquake hit the country on Friday last week.

Search and rescue teams from Spain, the United Kingdom, and Qatar have joined Moroccan rescue efforts after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake slammed the High Atlas Mountains late Friday.

Helicopters are seen shuttling back and forth between the tremor-hit old city of Marrakesh and other quake-affected areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to state television, the death toll has grown to 2,862, with 2,562 people injured. The traditional mud brick buildings that were common in the area, according to rescuers, limited the odds of locating survivors because they had disintegrated.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the earthquake.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”