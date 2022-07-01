84 years of service to the nation
Modi, Putin discuss bilateral ties

By IANS

New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during the latter's visit to India in December last year, an official statement said.

In particular, the two leaders, in their telephonic conversation, exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers and pharma products could be encouraged further, it said.

The two leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets.

In the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy.

The leaders agreed to maintain regular consultations on global and bilateral issues, the statement said.

IANS


Boat mounted water treatment plant for flood relief in Silchar

Boat mounted water treatment plant for flood relief in Silchar

Two held for drug trafficking by Guwahati Police

Two held for drug trafficking by Guwahati Police

Rebel Sena MLAs donate Rs 51 lakh for Assam flood relief

Rebel Sena MLAs donate Rs 51 lakh for Assam flood relief

Boat mounted water treatment plant for flood relief in Silchar

Boat mounted water treatment plant for flood relief in Silchar

Two held for drug trafficking by Guwahati Police

Two held for drug trafficking by Guwahati Police

Rebel Sena MLAs donate Rs 51 lakh for Assam flood relief

Rebel Sena MLAs donate Rs 51 lakh for Assam flood relief

