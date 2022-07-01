Modi, Putin discuss bilateral ties

New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during the latter's visit to India in December last year, an official statement said.

In particular, the two leaders, in their telephonic conversation, exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers and pharma products could be encouraged further, it said.

The two leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets.

In the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy.

The leaders agreed to maintain regular consultations on global and bilateral issues, the statement said.