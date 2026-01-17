Military activities over Latin America flagged by US aviation agency

Washington, Jan 17: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) alerted airlines to potential risks, advising them to "exercise caution" over Mexico and several other Latin American countries, due to "military activities."

"The FAA issued flight advisory notices to Airmen for specified areas of Mexico, Central America, Panama, Bogota, Guayaquil and Mazatlan Oceanic Flight Regions, and in airspace within the eastern Pacific Ocean," an FAA spokesperson said, adding that the advisory is effective for 60 days beginning on Friday.

The agency warned that potential disruptions to global navigation satellite systems could occur, creating conditions that may pose safety risks to aircraft, Xinhua news agency reported.

The FAA issued warnings of a “potentially hazardous situation” in a number of areas, including above parts of the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortes.

Meanwhile, Mexico's Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport said the aeronautical notice issued by the FAA is preventive in nature and does not imply restrictions or affect Mexican civil aviation.

The notice does not constitute a prohibition, but rather a precautionary measure aimed at reinforcing vigilance and care in air operations within certain regions of the airspace, the ministry said in a statement.

"There are no operational implications or restrictions for Mexico, nor for Mexican airlines or operators," it said.

The FAA advisories came against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions following a US military operation in early January that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.





--IANS