Microsoft outage hits multiple sectors worldwide

Guwahati, July 19: A technical issue at Microsoft and cybersecurity company Crowdstrike hit services across various sectors worldwide.

As per reports, millions of Microsoft Windows users encountered the "Blue Screen of Death" error, causing their computers to shut down or restart unexpectedly.

Microsoft identified the preliminary root cause as a “configuration change” in its Azure backend workloads. This change disrupted connections between storage and compute resources, leading to connectivity failures that impacted downstream Microsoft 365 services dependent on these connections.

"Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions," Microsoft said in a post on X.

Several airlines in India reported that their systems across the network were impacted by the ongoing outage at Microsoft.

#ImportantUpdate: We are currently experiencing technical challenges with our service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and manage booking functionalities. As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports. We… — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 19, 2024





#6ETravelAdvisory : As systems are impacted globally due to ongoing issues with Microsoft Azure, we kindly request you to refrain from making multiple booking attempts during this time. We are working closely with Microsoft to resolve the issue and appreciate your patience. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 19, 2024



