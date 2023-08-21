Michael Jackson’s sexual harassment case reopened after decades

Guwahati, August 21: In the early 2000s, the iconic 'King of Pop,' Michael Jackson, found himself entangled in allegation of sexual harassment. He was accused of reportedly molesting individuals within his crew, both men and women.

Michael Jackson accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck will finally get a chance to say their sides in court. The California Court of Appeal has allowed the two to reopen their sexual molestation lawsuit against Michael Jackson.

Three appellate court judges (Justices Elizabeth Grimes, John Wiley and Victor Viramontes) have ruled in favour of Wade and James and against Michael's companies MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures, owned by him.

The plaintiffs, Wade and James are accusing Michael of sexually abusing them from the ages of 7 and 10. Wade alleges that he was abused by Michael for seven years whereas, James alleges that he was abused for four.

Earlier it was in 2013, when Wade and James had filed a lawsuit against Jackson's estate but they had been dismissed by the court as it wasn't within the limitations.

Until 2020 California Law required suits to be filed before they turned 26, prohibiting both the victims since they were 30 and 36 at that time.