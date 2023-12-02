Melodi Moment! Italian PM’s selfie with PM Modi breaks internet

Guwahati, Dec 2: Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a selfie alongside her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

"Good friends at COP28. #Melodi," Meloni, who came to Delhi in September to attend the G20 summit, wrote in the post.

This hashtag, ‘#Melodi’ sparked widespread attention and discussions among netizens, with many commenting on the meeting of these influential world leaders.

While some users commented using the viral trending song ‘just looking like a WOW‘, others pointed out that the two prime ministers were twinning in white, and called it “selfie of the year”.



The selfie was taken on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, where discussions revolve around sustainability and environmental conservation. Prime Minister Modi also expressed the pleasure of meeting friends in his caption while sharing the selfie on his social media account. He further said he looks forward to India-Italy collaborative efforts for a sustainable and prosperous future.