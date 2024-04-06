Massive clash between protesters and police leaves six injured in Nepal

Guwahati, Apr 6: As many as six people sustained injuries, including two police personnel and several people were arrested after a clash broke out between the members of the National Liberation Movement and the police in Nepal on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Singha Durbar, the administrative capital of Nepal.



According to reports, the clash erupted when members of the National Liberation Movement, led by Madesh-based leader Rajendra Mahato, held a protest march in Kathmandu, demanding recognition of states on the basis of ethnicity.



The situation escalated into violence during the march when the protesters forcibly removed the police barricade set up to block access to a restricted area.



Following the removal of the barricade, a group of demonstrators began pelting stones at the police, further intensifying the situation.

